Kevin Feige Teases How Captain Marvel’s Power Level Alters the MCU

When Nick Fury gets to use one single call in a hail mary attempt to save the entire universe, and he uses that opportunity to call Captain Marvel, one would rightfully assume that this woman is incredibly powerful. Just how powerful is she?

According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has the kind of power that will alter the course of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it.

While speaking to EW about the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, which will help set up the events of Avengers 4, Feige was asked what exactly Carol Danvers will bring to the table. The Marvel boss didn’t old anything back when giving his response.

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Feige said. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

The article also confirms that Captain Marvel will “lend a hand” to Earth’s mightiest heroes in Avengers 4. With the potential departure of Chris Evans’ Captain America, or Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, the MCU will need new leaders as it moves into the next decade. The way Feige is talking about Captain Marvel, it seems as though she will be at the forefront.

In addition to Captain Marvel, there are several other major characters that will factor into Marvel’s plans after Avengers 4. Spider-Man and Black Panther are the first two names that come to mind, given the young age of Tom Holland and Peter Parker, as well as the complete adoration fans have for Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa. It’s widely believed that Doctor Strange could also play a significant role in the future of the MCU.

Captain Marvel is scheduled to fly into theaters on March 8, 2019.