‘Captain Marvel’ Special Look to Debut on ABC Tonight

ABC will offer a special look at Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel when Star Wars: The Force Awakens makes its network premiere tonight at 8/7c.

Don’t miss @StarWars: The Force Awakens, tonight at 8|7c on ABC and get a special look at @MarvelStudios #CaptainMarvel! pic.twitter.com/MZkhoZIniW — Disney Movie Rewards (@Disney_DMR) February 17, 2019

Set in 1995, the Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck-directed Captain Marvel follows hotshot Air Force pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she emerges as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most powerful superheroes.

When Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races, the blue-skinned Kree and the shape-shifting Skrulls, Danvers must team with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to ward off Skrull commander Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and protect the universe.

“I think the way the film opens is much different than an origin movie, and because she is a heroine that you haven’t seen before, we’re able to tell this story structurally in a way that will feel unexpected and hopefully will keep audiences off balance,” producer Nate Moore (Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther) previewed of Captain Marvel, which acts in part as prequel for Avengers: Endgame.

“Still balanced enough that they can enjoy the film, but even just making it a period film is sort of interesting in that it’s not just a function of the world as we know it in the MCU today.”

This latest synergistic ad push comes as Marvel readies Captain Marvel to be a key figure in the future of the MCU and one of its leading superheroes moving forward.

“I never saw myself doing something like this, mostly because I like being anonymous,” Larson previously told EW when explaining why she was initially hesitant to head Marvel Studios‘ first female-led solo movie.

“I like disappearing into characters, and I always felt like if I was out in the public eye too much, it potentially limits you in the future… Just seeing a character who says how she feels and says what’s on her mind and doesn’t let people stand in her way is incredibly empowering.”

Starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, Lashana Lynch, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law, Captain Marvel releases March 8. Captain Marvel then returns in Avengers: Endgame, in theaters April 26.