Captain Marvel Producer Explains Importance of Disney+ Shows To MCU

Captain Marvel will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to hit the Disney+ streaming service when it launches in November, a service that will also be the home to several new MCU-centric shows. Those shows include Loki, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and WandaVision, and those shows are only just the start. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Captain Marvel producer Mary Livanos and Captain Marvel writer Kelly Sue DeConnick about all things Cap, and during that conversation, we asked if the Disney+ shows are allowed to expand to new parts of the Marvel universe since they are detached from the main MCU. It turns out that is definitely not the case.

“No I don’t think so,” Livanos said. “They will directly affect the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some very real ways. That’s what makes the opportunity to segue into the streaming space so attractive to us at Marvel Studios. You can really tell, like a full comic book event, like a multi-issue story from the point of storytelling.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s still a great deal of mystery around the confirmed shows, but Avengers: Endgame did reveal a few possible elements the shows will capitalize on. Loki, for instance, could pick up right after the Loki from the past escapes with the Tesseract in Endgame, creating an alternate reality where he is alive and well. As for WandaVision, it would seem that would take place in the past since Vision did not return in Endgame, but then again we could see Scarlet Witch attempt to bring him back to life without the Mind Stone.

In regards to Falcon and Winter Soldier, Falcon ended up inheriting the Shield and will be the next Captain America, so perhaps this will be the stepping stone series to his ultimate debut in the films as Cap.

There’s a lot of possibilities, but one thing we know for sure is that these will be connected more than other projects on television have been in the past.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is available to own on Digital and Movies Anywhere now and hits Blu-ray on June 11th. You can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Captain Marvel!