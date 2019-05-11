Captain Marvel Producer Reveals Why Carol’s Sexual Identity Wasn’t Addressed in the Movie

Captain Marvel brought Carol Danvers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it blew the doors off the box office in the process. So far Carol’s debut adventure has brought in over $1 billion at the box office and successfully revealed not only her origin story but also significant tethers to the greater MCU universe that Marvel has only scratched the surface of. What it did not focus on was any sort of romantic angle for the character, something that went over well with fans. It also didn’t actually speak to Carol’s sexual identity in any way, and Marvel Studios Producer and Director of Production and Development Mary Livanos and Captain Marvel writer Kelly Sue DeConnick broke down why.

Fans learned a great deal about Carol’s past, including flashbacks to her younger years, friendship with Maria, and time with the Kree, and for Livanos, there just wasn’t time to properly explore something as important as sexual identity with all of those other things going on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Speaking to Captain Marvel, in that installment, that was a movie about self-discovery and Carol re-finding herself,” Livanos told Business Insider. “So, in executing the film, we felt there wasn’t room in the narrative to tell that story.”

There was quite a bit to get to in the origin film, as it had to establish the Skrulls, an earlier version of the Kree, the early days of SHIELD, and the legacy of Mar-Vell in addition to Carol’s own history. It was probably a better decision to just wait and explore that in another film, where you can really give it the proper time and development.

Livanos was also asked if we’ll see more representation in the MCU going forward. “It’s safe to say yes,” Livanos said.

“God, I would hope so,” DeConnick added, who in addition to writing Carol’s adventures in the comics also acted as a consultant on the film.

With over $1 billion at the box office, it would appear we are definitely getting a sequel, giving Marvel plenty of room to reveal even more about our favorite Boss of Space.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

—–

