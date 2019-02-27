‘Captain Marvel’: Brie Larson Powers Up In New Promo Art

The closer we get to Captain Marvel the more photos and promo art we get to see, including this big new batch featuring Carol Danvers, Starforce, and more.

The first new image shows Brie in her full Captain Marvel suit getting ready to blast someone away with her gauntlets brimming with light (via captainmarvelfan12321). The second image is promo art from the movie that shows Cap fully powered up flying amongst a squadron of what appear to be Kree ships, though they could also be Skrull ships too (via mcu_news_india).

Another image shows Cap without her helmet enjoying a peaceful moment amongst the stars with Earth in plain view below, followed by more art spotlighting Talos, and Minn-Erva.

The next batch of photos focuses on Starforce too, featuring close-ups of Minn-Erva, Korath, Yon-Rogg, Att-Lass, Bron-Char, and the Skrull Commander Talos.

In addition to the rest of Starforce, fans will also be reuniting with Ronan and Nick Fury, though this film takes place before their more well-known appearances in Guardians of the Galaxy and…well, every other MCU movie in Fury’s case. Captain Marvel is set during the 1990s before Fury ever confronted Tony Stark about the Avengers initiative.

We’ll be seeing Captain Marvel pop up in the present thanks to Avengers: Endgame, where she’ll team up with the remaining Avengers to somehow return the universe to the way it was before Thanos’ snap.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

