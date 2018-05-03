Captain Marvel Footage Teases Rooftop Train Battle

Captain Marvel is currently filming, and the latest footage reveals an upcoming fight on a train.

Fighting inside of a train would be one thing, but the new footage suggests that the battle will take place on the Train’s roof. The footage shows Brie Larson in costume alongside someone else at a slightly lower level. There’s another person further down the train, though it looks like they are still setting up for a scene as opposed to actually shooting one.

It would seem then that either she is battling someone on the roof or trying to save someone who has ended up there. At first, we thought it was a bus but some other photos surfaced showing a better look at the train.

They’re filming Captain Marvel by work pic.twitter.com/4apC9j8dkA — P.A. Casas (@P_ACasas) May 1, 2018

You can watch the footage above, and the pics can be seen below.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Samuel L. Jackson, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace Djimon Hounsou, Colin Ford, Kenneth Mitchell, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Brie Larson shooting a scene for #CaptainMarvel today in LA! It looks like Carol Danvers is fighting someone on top of a train! pic.twitter.com/bs1LoeCbRy — Aaron (@aaronfraggle) May 1, 2018

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters as is Avengers: Infinity War. It will be followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.