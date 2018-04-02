Lee Pace Excited To Be Part Of ‘Captain Marvel’

Guardians of the Galaxy star Lee Pace, who played fanatical villain Ronan the Accuser, is excited to reprise his Marvel role in the upcoming Captain Marvel, Pace tells NBC’s New York Live.

“I know nothing, I don’t know anything,” Pace said, laughing. “I wish I could tell you all the secrets, but I don’t know any secrets!”

Asked if word of his return is genuine, Pace said, “That is true.”

Pace was confirmed by Marvel Studios in a press release shared to commemorate the beginning of production on Captain Marvel, which is set sometime during the 1990s.

The actor will return alongside his Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Djimon Hounsou, who returns as Kree mercenary Korath the Pursuer.

Both militant members of the alien race known as the Kree, the villains served under Thanos (Josh Brolin) and ultimately were killed at the hands of the newly-assembled Guardians of the Galaxy.

With Captain Marvel taking place decades earlier in the ’90s, both actors had the opportunity to return to the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I’m excited to be back,” Pace told New York Live hosts Jacque Reid and Sara Gore.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers (Academy Award winner Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races: the typically blue-skinned Kree and the Skrull Empire, comprised of green-skinned shape-shifters.

Also making his long-awaited return to the movie side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Clark Gregg, the actor behind fan-favorite S.H.I.E.L.D. veteran Phil Coulson.

Pace, Hounsou, and Gregg join a cast that includes franchise newcomers Larson, Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One), Gemma Chan (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), McKenna Grace (Gifted), and Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), who plays Walter Lawson, a.k.a. Mar-Vell.

Marvel Studios’ first female-lead blockbuster began production late last month under directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississippi Grind), who direct from a script by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider), Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch (Glow), and Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck.

Captain Marvel opens March 6, 2019.