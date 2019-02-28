‘Captain Marvel’: Samuel L. Jackson Wouldn’t Give Advice to Brie Larson Ahead of Filming

Samuel L. Jackson has been working in Hollywood for more than 45 years, but that does not mean he is here to provide advice, especially to Academy Award winners.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Captain Marvel stars, Jackson and Brie Larson, answered questions about their time working together. EW asked if Jackson had given Larson any advice about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she claims he did not.

“No, he won’t give me advice! I even asked him,” she replied. “He asked to go to dinner with me the night before I was leaving to go to the [2016] Oscars, and I thought he was gonna give me some sage wisdom. At the end of dinner, he had said nothing about it, and I was like, ‘Well, aren’t you gonna tell me some piece of advice?’ He’s like, ‘No. Are you gonna give me advice?’ I’m like, ‘No.’ He was like, ‘You’re fine. Enjoy it.’ It was the same thing with [Captain Marvel].”

Turns out, Larson would go on the win that Oscar for Room, so she clearly had this whole career thing under control. Jackson claims he did embark some wisdom on the actress, however.

“Yeah, I have this memory of saying to you, ‘Well, things will get a bit different just because of the crazy nature of what this whole thing is,’” he replied.

That’s pretty good advice! If you think about the many Marvel Cinematic Universe actors who were famous before they joined the MCU, they’d probably all tell you the movies brought their fame to a whole new level. If Jackson says it, you know it’s true.

Whether or not they have advice to give each other, Jackson and Larson have appeared to enjoy their time working together. In fact, this isn’t their first time. They both appeared in Kong: Skull Island and Unicorn Store in 2017. If you go way back, you’ll discover they also both lent their voices to Bob Saget’s March of the Penguins spoof, Farce of the Penguins in 2007. Jackson and Larson also presented at the Academy Awards together on Sunday.

In addition to Larson and Jackson, Captain Marvel stars Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8th. Other upcoming MCU movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

