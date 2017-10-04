Brie Larson Rocks Awesome ‘Captain Marvel’ Shoes

It might still be a few years until Brie Larson suits up in Captain Marvel, but she’s already homaging the hero in her wardrobe.

Larson, who is set to play Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the upcoming solo film, recently shared a series of pictures of her custom-made sneakers inspired by the hero. You can check them out below.

Thank you @nike for the coolest #gift ever ever ever!!!! If you like them you can make them with Nike ID!!! So cool!! Butt kicker kicks 💥💪💥 A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

The shoes, which Larson says were a gift from Nike, can apparently be made in their custom shoe designer. And we have to admit, they look pretty awesome, and totally nail the blue, red, and gold color palette of Larson’s Captain Marvel costume.

While fans have only seen concept art of Larson as the Marvel Comics hero, she’s spoken a bit about what she will look like onscreen, and how Carol’s passionate fanbase will respond to it.

“I feel like this is a big conversation, and every day I have people yelling at me on Twitter.” Larson explained back in February. “Like you better have long hair, or you better have a mohawk, or you better wear the helmet, or you better not wear the helmet, so someone’s going to be mad.”

With Captain Marvel reportedly set to begin production in January, fans won’t have to wait too long to see Larson kick butt.

