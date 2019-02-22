‘Captain Marvel’: Skrull Transformation Revealed in New Featurette

The Skrulls are finally stepping into the spotlight as we approach the release of Captain Marvel, and Marvel Studios is finally revealing new clips from the upcoming movie.

A brand new featurette reveals a full look at the Skrulls, showing the shape-shifting transformation into a humanoid creature. Take a look in the clip above!

In the movie, Carol Danvers and the Kree Starforce will attempt to thwart the Skrulls’ invasion of Earth, though she will likely stumble upon a bigger conspiracy. But Captain Marvel will face off against the Skrull commander Talos, who has also infiltrated SHIELD.

The character will be played by Ben Mendelsohn, and producer Jonathan Schwartz teased how the Skrull will impact the struggle between Captain Marvel and the alien regime.

“Ben kind of plays the face of the Skrulls the leader of the Skrulls and that’s that’s Talos,” Schwartz told ComicBook.com during our set visit. “Over the course of the movie he’ll shapeshift a little bit so we’ll get to see him in human form as we saw in that sizzle. I think it’s sort of fun to show off both the Skrulls powers and Ben’s range as an actor because he’s very different in all of those parts. It’s been super fun to watch.”

The movie will also portray one of the most iconic Marvel comics storylines with “The Kree-Skrull War,” but it will approach the source material in a unique way.

“It’s really focused on the Kree-Skrull war. There are little elements there of other stuff and sort of Blink and you miss it moments. But the Kree-Skrull conflict is kind of the heart of the movie,” Schwartz said, before explaining how it will incorporate Carol Danvers’ backstory.

“I mean, a lot of the movie is about Carol not remembering her human past,” Schwartz added. “When we meet her at the beginning of the movie, she believes that she is a Kree, and kind of has been inducted into their army. She’s proud as a person, she loves being a Kree. And then over the course of her adventure, realized there’s more to her story than that. So the movie kind of becomes her unraveling the root of her own origin, the root of her own mystery.”

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8th.

