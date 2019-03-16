‘Captain Marvel’ Soundtrack Causes Surge in 90s Music Sales, Streams

Captain Marvel seems to be stoking nostalgia for the music of the 1990s. Nielsen Music reports that the songs featured in Captain Marvel saw a 464 percent sales gain in the United States after the film debuted. Captain Marvel began preview screenings on March 7th before opening on March 8th. The songs featured in the film, which is itself set in the 1990s, include Hole’s “Celebrity Skin,” Elastica’s “Connection,” and No Doubt’s “Just a Girl.” The Marvelettes’ 1961 single “Please Mr. Postman” also saw a sales increased. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) sings a part of the song during the events of Captain Marvel.

Between March 7th and March 10th, the songs in Captain Marvel sold 9,000 combined downloads. By comparison, the songs sold 2,000 downloads in the four days before Captain Marvel‘s debut. “Celebrity Skin” got one of the biggest boosts in the group. The song saw a 2,222 percent sales increase after Captain Marvel‘s debut, selling close to 2,000 downloads. “Just a Girl,” Nirvana’s “Come As You Are,” and Garbage’s “Only Happy When It Rains” each sold over 1,000 downloads following Captain Marvel‘s release.

In on-demand streams (think Apple Music or Spotify, or even YouTube video views), the songs in Captain Marvel jumped 43 percent. They had a combined 4.09 million streams in the four days after Captain Marvel entered theaters compared to 2.85 million in the four days before.

The full tracklist of songs used in Captain Marvel is a mix of 1990s pop, rap, and rock. Here’s the list:

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, from a screenplay written by Boden & Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer, based on a story by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

(h/t Billboard)

