‘Captain Marvel’ Pays Tribute to Stan Lee in the Best Way

Captain Marvel will mark the first big Marvel Cinematic Universe movie release since Stan Lee passed away last year. Leading up to Captain Marvel‘s release in theaters, the filmmakers have been teasing a touching tribute worthy of Stan Lee’s legacy – and they did not disappoint!

Warning: Mild Captain Marvel Spoilers Follow!

As it turns out, Captain Marvel wastes no time showing love to the late, great, Stan Lee – in fact, it’s the very first thing we see when the film begins. By now, Marel fans are all too familiar with the Marvel Studios movie opening sequence, which shows reels of MCU movie footage playing within the Marvel Studios (now the “Marvel Stud10s”) logo. However, Captain Marvel flips things around, so that what we get is a Marvel Studios opening sequence that’s exclusively dedicated to playing Stan Lee cameo scenes. Once the Marvel Studios logo sequence is done, the screen goes to black and we get a simple, but heartfelt tribute message:

“Thank you, Stan.”

Captain Marvel’s Stan Lee tribute got a an emotional reaction from the crowd – and understandably so. The flood of footage from Lee’s various MCU cameos reminds us what an active and fun role he played in the MCU, and that we few precious moments like that left, before they are forever relegated to the golden shores of our collective memory.

On a positive note, this Stan Lee tribute in Captain Marvel isn’t the end of Lee’s MCU appearances. He also gets a more traditional cameo during the film – and it’s arguably one his best. It’s also been teased that Stan Lee managed to film his Avengers: Endgame cameo, which is of pivotal importance, given how that film will end the entire first era of the MCU. That would be a very fitting end to Lee’s appearances in the MCU – although it’s possible that he could also show up in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will begin the second volume of the MCU saga after Endgame.

