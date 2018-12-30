‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson: “Who is Jude Even Playing?”

We’re only a few months away from finally seeing Captain Marvel on the big screen and there’s one mystery fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are dying to know… who is Jude Law playing?

The question has plagued us for a while and the film’s star, Brie Larson, is loving the tease. The actress shared a photo her and Law to Instagram yesterday, making fans even more eager to find out the truth behind Law’s character.

“Special handshake? Mid-air arm wrestle? Who is Jude even playing?!! So many questions we will forever refuse to answer because it’s fun to keep you antsy just a little bit longer,” Larson wrote.

For a long time, it was generally assumed that Law was playing Walter Lawson AKA Mar-Vell. In fact, he’s still listed as such on IMDB. In the comics, Mar-Vell is a Kree hero who dons the Captain Marvel suit. However, various toy leaks have indicated that Law would be playing Captain Marvel’s archnemesis, Yon-Rogg.

Last month, a look into Funko’s line of Captain Marvel POP! figurines named Law’s character Yon-Rogg. However, once the toys went live, the figure was renamed as “Star Commander”. The same happened again this week when Hasbro’s Captain Marvel wave of Marvel Legends figures also named him as the villain.

Things got even more confusing when the official Captain Marvel website declared Law was playing Mar-Vell, but then quickly removed it. Many theorize that since the film is expected to feature Skrulls, a race of (typically) villainous extraterrestrial shapeshifters, that there’s a chance Law could be playing multiple characters in the film.

While we love a good mystery, we definitely cannot wait to get some answers!

Who do you think Jude Law is playing in Captain Marvel? Tell us in the comments!

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (???).

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.