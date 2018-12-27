‘Captain Marvel’ Starforce Photo Offers New Look at Returning Marvel Villain

The next film from Marvel Studios will introduce a new team of heroes, as Captain Marvel will be joined by the legendary Kree warriors known as the Starforce for her big screen debut.

Now a new piece of promo art has surfaced, showing off the new group that will help in the fight against the Skrull army in the new movie. Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Starforce promo includes all of the new characters who are set to debut in the upcoming film, including Brie Larson as “Vers,” the amnesiac Kree warrior with a mysterious past. She’s joined by her commander, rumored to be Yon-Rogg, played by Jude Law. There’s also a look at Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva.

But the promo also includes another glimpse of Djimon Hounsou‘s return as Korath the Pursuer, who first debuted as a villain in Guardians of the Galaxy. He’ll be joined by Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser, who has only been briefly teased in the trailer and promo photos for the new movie.

The other two characters are unknown, though one of them is presumed to be Ultimus, a warrior who could tie into future films with a comic backstory tying him to the Eternals.

With Captain Marvel as the next film on Marvel Studios’ docket, we should expect to see a lot more content like this being revealed over the coming months. The floodgates are starting to open on the film’s promotion, with the second (and full) trailer being released earlier this month.

While Law’s character’s true identity might have been leaked, we still don’t know how he will affect the storyline for the new movie.

“He is driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people,” Law previously said to Entertainment Weekly. “So he’s almost a devout warrior — unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational.”

He went on to tease his character’s relationship with Danvers.

“These extraordinary powers she has, he sees them as something of a blessing and something that she has to learn how to control,” Law revealed. “That’s a motif throughout the piece, the element of learning to control one’s emotions and to use your powers wisely.”

Larson went on to explain how their bond goes on to affect the other members of their team.

“There’s a lot and back and forth that comes with the two of them, which kind of creates a little bit of tension with the rest of Starforce,” Larson said. “Like, ‘Why do they have a special relationship, and why isn’t it me?’”

We’ll learn more about the Starforce when Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8th.