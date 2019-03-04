‘Captain Marvel’ Cast Appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ This Week

With Captain Marvel opening in theaters this week, the cast of the imminent Marvel Cinematic Universe film are making the rounds with the media — including appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

According to the show’s official schedule, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Gemma Chan are all scheduled to appear on the ABC late-night talk show this week, with each star appearing on a different night.

On Monday, March 4, Jimmy Kimmel Live viewers will get to see Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel). Gotham‘s Ben McKenzie will also appear, as will musical guest Tierra Whack.

Tuesday, March 5 will see Jackson (Nick Fury) along with musical guest X Ambassadors. Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes had previously been announced for the episode as well but is no longer appearing due to the death of co-star Luke Perry.

On Wednesday, Chan (Minn-Erva) will appear, as will fellow Marvel star Chris Pratt who will appear in support of his new film, The Kid. David Gray is appearing as the episode’s musical guest.

The appearances are sure to keep fans hyped for the film, though it is already one of the most-anticipated movies of the year and is on track for the biggest debut of the year so far as well, and may overtake its super heroic predecessors when it comes to IMAX movie tickets. Pre-sales have Captain Marvel well ahead of other recent comic book movies. Even beyond IMAX, the film is flying high in terms of its overall box office opening projections. The most recent estimates suggest the film could haul in more than $150 during its opening weekend in North America. In China, Captain Marvel is beating every MCU film except Avengers: Infinity War in advance ticket sales.

Simple translation? Captain Marvel is shaping up to be a massive hit despite the efforts of those who deliberately “review-bombed” the film prior to opening, a situation that star Lashana Lynch, who plays Maria Rambeau in the film, addressed in a recent interview.

“”I really don’t understand it at all and because of that, and everything else,” Lynch said of the ordeal. “I don’t pay attention to it. I don’t read it, I don’t watch anything, I don’t pay attention to it — especially when I’m releasing a movie I’m very, very proud of.”

“Everyone worked very hard on this movie. Everyone works very hard on every movie,” she continued. “You see the credits at the end? There’s hundreds and hundreds, sometimes thousands, involved in this and it’s just important to give everyone their props. It’s very easy to hide behind a screen and say what you think.”

Captain Marvel soars into theaters March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.