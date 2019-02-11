‘Captain Marvel’ Super Bowl Trailer Released Online

While NFL fans are enjoying the Super Bowl festivities, it doesn’t hurt to get a new Captain Marvel trailer, and thankfully that’s just what we got.

The new trailer has now been released online, where you can rewatch it to your heart’s content. Fans have been getting some new footage lately thanks to a few TV spots and a clip released the other day on Ellen, but we’re always looking to get our hands on more of it, and luckily the NFL and Marvel Studios obliged.

You can check out the new trailer above.

One of the great things about getting closer to release day is the fact that we’re starting to see more of the supporting cast, including Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau. Maria has a very close relationship with Carol, who in the movie has been gone for some time when they are finally reunited. As Lynch explained during a recent trip to the Captain Marvel set, it takes some time for her to adjust to her long lost friend being alive and well.

“Her and Brie’s [Larson] character Carol Danvers are very close friends, they’re best friends, in fact,” Lynch said. “She had to go through a lot of grief when Carol disappeared and then suddenly she’s back, and she has to kind of reverse that grief and make it work for this, picking up of a friendship, which is kind of strange but ends up really beautifully. She’s just an incredible character to play. It’s nice to see someone on the page who doesn’t yet have a fully fleshed personality and who you can then inject wherever you want to. And that’s quite a treat, for a Marvel character, you know?”

Fans also got a look at what is thought to be Maria’s daughter Monica Rambeau in a recent TV spot, who is Carol’s best friend in the books. The movie has tweaked the formula a bit, but it’s cool to have Monica in the MCU regardless.

Captain Marvel is currently tracking to hit around $160 million on its opening weekend, which would be mighty impressive. To put that into perspective, Black Panther would be the only solo-hero Marvel movie to be ahead of that, as it opened to $202 million.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

