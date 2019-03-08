Brie Larson Reveals if Captain Marvel Can Time Travel

The full extent of Captain Marvel’s powers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has yet to be revealed before the Captain Marvel solo film hits theaters this weekend. Nonetheless, the rumor mill has been churning with speculation the superheroine will be able to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Thanos or Superman – and that she even may be powerful enough to affect time and space itself!

In fact, it was Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson who got fans buzzing, when he made the comment that Carol Danvers can time travel – a power that would be a major game-changer for Avengers: Endgame. Check out what Jackson said to ET, earlier this year:

“I mean, [the Avengers] are up against some really, really tough odds right now — we saw throughout Infinity War — so now we know that we need something that’s as powerful as Thanos, continues Jackson. “And at some point, we’ll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she’s capable of. She’s one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel, so…”

However, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson was out doing a Captain Marvel “Autocomplete Interview” for Wired, in which she addresses some of the most searched questions about Captain Marvel on the Internet. Given recent rumors, it’s not surprising that one of the top questions was, “Does Captain Marvel Time Travel?”

In no uncertain terms, Larson shut down the notion that Carol Danvers has power over time:

“Time Travel… No I don’t time travel. I mean I understand it’s a little confusing with the time lapse, but like she uses good skincare – just don’t worry about it.”

There’s a fair amount of tongue-and-cheek humor built into Larson’s answer, but the “No,” portion seems pretty definitive. Samuel L. Jackson has already backed up that answer, by revealing that his initial mention that Captain Marvel can time travel was a joke made at fans’ expense!

“I made stuff,” he affirmed. “I said she could time travel one time… Just jacked everybody up.”

The reason this was ever of great interest to MCU fans (enough for it to make Larson’s tops searches survey) is that Captain Marvel and Ant-Man are speculated to be pivotal characters in Avengers: Endgame‘s story. Captain Marvel’s photon powers and Ant-Man’s knowledge and experience in the Quantum Realm seem like big red herrings that fans just can’t let go of.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

