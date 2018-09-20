Brie Larson’s Grandma Watched ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer on GMA Just Like the Rest of Us

The Captain Marvel trailer made a huge splash when it debuted on Good Morning America on Tuesday, delighting fans with our first serious look at the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. It also turns out that there was another, very special fan seeing it for the first time like the rest of the world — Brie Larson‘s grandma.

Larson, who will bring Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel to life in the film, shared a screenshot to her Instagram Stories revealing a text exchange between herself and her grandmother in which her grandma revealed that she, along with Larson’s grandfather, had just seen the trailer on GMA. Check it out below.

Larson tagged the screenshot of the exchange “cute family cute life” and that’s a very accurate way to describe it. There’s just something precious about the idea of her grandparents watching the trailer along with the rest of us and, even more so, being excited for the film to open next year. The message is made even better when you remember there’s a scene in the trailer where Carol punches a grandmotherly old lady and now we can’t help but think that Larson’s grandma is with us in thinking that old lady was probably a sneaky Skrull.

It’s also just nice to see how much Larson — and her family by extension — has embraced Captain Marvel. Earlier today, Larson posted a photo of herself wearing a Captain Marvel shirt on Instagram. And while fans might still have some questions as to how the film will make changes to Carol’s origin story, Larson has also reassured that things will be done in a way that is both unique and doesn’t “cut corners” with the story.

“You have this Kree part of her that’s unemotional, that is an amazing fighter and competitive,” Larson explained in an interview earlier this month. “Then there’s this human part of her that is flawed but is also the thing that she ends up leading by. It’s the thing that gets her in trouble, but it’s also the thing that makes her great. And those two sides warring against each other is what makes her her.”

“That is something that is really exciting to me about this film: We did not cut corners on that stuff.” Larson continued. “Like, when it’s funny, it is funny, but also when there’s deep emotional things happening, it’s real. So, I was able to bring some of those same things that I’ve brought to full dramatic roles into this, which I’m really proud of because I think it will really set this film apart.”

