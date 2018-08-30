Video of Marvel Fans Demanding Release of ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Goes Viral

It seems like every Marvel fan is on the edge of their seats, about to burst with anticipation, all asking the same question: Where the hell is the Captain Marvel trailer?

One group of fans lead by Kirk Deveyck has been demanding Marvel Studios release the trailer for their next film, going so far as to make a ranting video where they proclaim their excitement for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s first solo female superhero movie. Now that video has gone viral. Take a look above.

Fans are already excited for the new film and theorizing over how it will tie into Avengers 4, and it looks like Marvel might break the dam and reveal a ton of new information — and possibly even the first trailer — as we get closer to the release date.

Merchandising partners have started to reveal their products tying into the movie’s release, including a new tote bag and notebooks brandishing official imagery.

Captain Marvel will be a very unique entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because it will take place in the ’90s, an unexplored era in the franchise save for a few flashback scenes from Captain America: Civil War. Instead, this movie will go back and explain how the Kree-Skrull war affected Earth in a time before the Avengers had formed together.

“The answer is, you’ll see in the storytelling of the movie,” Marvel boss Kevin Feige explained to the Toronto Sun. “But it allows us to play in an area that we have never played in before and tapping into a ’90s action genre was fun for us and being able to see an earlier part of the MCU before Nick Fury knew anything about aliens or anything about super-powered people and also tapping into the Kree-Skrull War, which in the comics was a huge part of the comic mythology, seemed like a fun thing to try and a fun way to give Carol Danvers her own standalone origin story.”

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore expanded on why Captain Marvel will be unique while speaking to CinemaBlend.

“I think the way the film opens is much different than an origin movie, and because she is a heroine that you haven’t seen before, we’re able to tell this story structurally in a way that will feel unexpected and hopefully will keep audiences off balance,” Moore said. “Still balanced enough that they can enjoy the film, but even just making it a period film is sort of interesting in that it’s not just a function of the world as we know it in the MCU today.”

Captain Marvel premieres March 8, 2019.