One Thunderbolts Character Got a Major Upgrade From Their Last Marvel Appearance

A member of the Thunderbolts discusses their character’s upgrade since their last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thunderbolts* brings together several of the MCU’s antiheroes, such as Hannah John-Kamen’s Ava Starr/Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Ghost was the film’s antagonist, though only because she was suffering from molecular instability, and her efforts for a cure brought Ghost into conflict with Ant-Man and Wasp. Ghost is on the road to redemption in Thunderbolts*, and part of her journey will include a costume upgrade. John-Kamen recently talked about what fans expect out of Ghost’s new gear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[Ghost] has a new suit. She has a whole new suit, which I named Gertrude,” Hannah John-Kamen told Fandango during a Thunderbolts* cast interview. She also expanded on how she came up with a backstory for Ghost’s suit, nicknamed Gertrude.

“Yeah, she’s from Berlin, and her theme song of the suit is Rammstein’s Du hast,” she joked. “I’ve got this whole, different stance as Ghost. She’s not vulnerable, she’s not shaking, she’s not an open nerve of fearing her death. It’s this kind of control that Michelle Pfeiffer’s character, Janet, gave her. Which was this healing, where she is stronger than ever, which is dangerous.”

Another Thunderbolts* cast member will also have a different look in the film, though it’s more subtle than the makeover Ghost receives. When fans last saw Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes in the MCU, it was in the Disney+ streaming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Bucky was sporting short hair at the time, and as the trailers and TV spots for Thunderbolts* revealed, Bucky is back to wearing long hair again. Fans also got a sneak peek at Bucky’s hairdo during his cameo appearance in Captain America: Brave New World.

The opening box office projections for Thunderbolts* paint it similar to other Marvel offerings over the last several years — that is to say, not too great. Thunderbolts* is projected to gross somewhere between $63-77 million domestically over its opening weekend, with $70 million earmarked as the “target number,” which would be a fairly soft debut for an MCU installment.

These projections put Thunderbolts* behind the opening of February’s Captain America: Brave New World, which grossed $88.8 million in its first three days, and $100 million over the extended Presidents’ Day weekend. That “target number” of $70 million is also below a trio of Marvel releases that premiered amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Black Widow ($80.3 million), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($75.3 million), and Eternals ($71.2 million).

As bad as the projected box office numbers appear to be, early test screenings of Thunderbolts* have been positive. A user on Reddit claims to have attended a screening near Burbank a couple of weeks ago, and said that audience members were thoroughly impressed with the anti-hero team-up, praising its character development, team dynamics, and innovative handling of the powerful Sentry/Void (Lewis Pullman) storyline.

Thunderbolts* closes out Phase Five of the MCU, with much of the cast returning for Avengers: Doomsday. The cast of the Avengers flick was revealed during an over five-hour-long livestream. Some of the Thunderbolts* crew joked about how the announcement went down.

“I just couldn’t believe it was going on for so long,” Florence Pugh told Fandango. “I went to make a cup of tea and I was like, ‘I can put it down for one second.’ And it was still going. Amazing. Such incredible names. David Harbour also shared his anxious anticipation during the event. “It would just go on, and it would stop for a while. I was just watching and I was like, ‘Ok, I get it, Paul Rudd is in this movie; am I in this movie?’ But yeah, I was excited to see my name come up. It was way towards the end. I was like [makes an anxious face],” Harbour explained, prompting laughter from Pugh.

Thunderbolts* opens in theaters on May 2nd. Let us know if you’ll be seeing it on opening night in the comments below!

