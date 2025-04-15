Marvel Concept Art Shows a Different Adam Warlock Design (but Is It Better?)

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 took the friendly Marvel team into an entirely new direction thanks to the introduction of new characters and the dynamic the group shared with the alternate version of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). Years before this adventure premiered on the big screen, the Guardians made the Sovereign mad by stealing from them. This conflict led to the creation of a powerful being who could take the Guardians down with ease. Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) didn’t have many social skills due to the fact that he was engineered inside an artificial cocoon, but he could pack a punch powerful enough to represent a challenge for the team.

Constantine Sekeris, who has worked on the Art Department of several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, recently shared a new look at Adam Warlock on social media. The image depicts an alternate look for Will Poulter’s character before the studio decided to move forward with the version of the antagonist audiences saw on the big screen. The alternate design for Adam Warlock is different because it shows the character wearing unique armor. The look is similar to what Marvel Studios has worked on for Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Ultron (James Spader). It’s certainly different from the final look of Adam Warlock, which featured plenty of fabric and an appearance closer to what had already been established with the Sovereign.

Is the Alternate Look Better?

The alternate look at Adam Warlock from Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is different from what the character looked like in the final version of the movie, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s better. The alternate design resembles complex armor; however, Adam Warlock’s arc in the sequel was related to him finding his humanity and his own desires, away from what the Sovereign tasked him for. If his outfit looked like armor, it wouldn’t have echoed Warlock’s arc of finding his own humanity, so to speak. The robotic look would also resemble Vision (Paul Bettany) and Iron Man. The MCU doesn’t need another mechanical character running around space.

Adam Warlock was seen as a part of Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) team by the time Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 came to a close; his final outfit fits with the team aesthetic by the time he joins up. It’s been almost two years since the threequel premiered on the big screen, and Marvel Studios hasn’t revealed what comes next for the characters. A fourth Guardians of the Galaxy movie hasn’t been discussed, and Adam Warlock’s status remains a mystery. If the character ever returns in another story, it remains to be seen if he maintains the look established in his introduction. After all, Warlock just got a shiny Guardians of the Galaxy uniform for the next stage of his life.

While Marvel Studios figures out the next step for the Guardians of the Galaxy, the company is working on the development of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars – it hasn’t been confirmed if Adam Warlock will be a part of the crossovers. What has been confirmed is that Robert Downey Jr. will portray the evil Doctor Doom. The actor will be an antagonist after playing Iron Man for more than a decade. The Earth’s Mightiest Heroes haven’t faced a challenge as threatening as this one.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 2, 2026. Adam Warlock appears in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, which is streaming on Disney+.