New ‘Captain Marvel’ TV Spot Reveals New Footage, Explores Powers

A new TV spot has surfaced for Captain Marvel, giving us another glimpse at her impressive power set as well as some new footage.

The clip starts out with Nick Fury going over Captain Marvel‘s impressive abilities, giving her the rundown of the ones he knows about. “You have superhuman strength, and you can shoot lasers from your hands. Is there anything I’m missing?” The scene then switches to Fury talking to Carol alongside Phil Coulson, and she gives him a perfectly Carol response.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Congratulations Agent Fury, you have finally asked a relevant question”. Yeah, Carol had a microphone in the scene she would have dropped it and walked away.

You can check out the new TV spot in the trailer above.

The footage itself also gives us a pretty good indication of how powerful she is. Without much effort at all she punches and creates a giant hole in the roof of the train, and before that she uses an energy blast to take out a chunk of concrete. By the end of the clip, we see her soaring in space, weaving through several ships as she blasts other ones out of the sky. At this point, we’re assuming she’s in Binary mode, though these abilities are also in line with her normal ones in the comics.

Captain Marvel executive producer Jonathan Schwartz recently broke down what powers we will see by the time the credits roll.

“Yes. By The end of this movie we’ll have seen the full run of power’s out of Carol,” Schwartz said. “So that’s flight and strength and photon blasts. You know I think part of what made us excited about the character was that she was such a powerful character in the comic books and one of the most if not the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and seeing all that brought to bear is one of the big pleasures of the movie.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!