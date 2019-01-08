‘Captain Marvel’ Gets Official Emojis on Twitter

Now that tickets have officially gone on sale for the next movie on the slate for Marvel Studios, marketing for Captain Marvel is well underway. As any marketing manager would tell you these days, a thorough marketing strategy isn’t complete without a solid plan for digital media.

That’s where official emojis for use on Twitter come into play. As of tonight, a few emojis displaying the likeness of several Captain Marvel characters have been enabled for use on the micro-blogging platform. While there are three different hashtags you can use to display a Carol Danvers emoji, Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nicky Fury and long-time Danvers sidekick cat Goose each received their own emoji as well.

As of this writing, five different hashtags will get you one of the Captain Marvel emojis. You can tweet #CaptainMarvel, #CarolDanvers, or #HigherFurtherFaster to get the Captain Marvel emoji, which displays Carol Danvers in her blue and red suit with mask and mohawk. As for the other two characters, #NickFury and #GooseTheCat will return a custom emoji of each respective character.

In a previous interview, one Captain Marvel scribe reflected on how fun it was to write a character like Carol Danvers.

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet said on a set visit last year. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, from a screenplay written by Boden & Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer, based on a story by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.