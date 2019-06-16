Captain Marvel Featured Two Scenes Pulled Directly from the Comics

With the release of Captain Marvel on home media earlier this week, the film’s commentary track was chock full of all kinds of goodies, including the revelation that the film’s crew filmed a few shots pulling inspiration straight from its comic book source material. Believe it or not, two of the film’s more memorable shots were attributed to the source material. Captain Marvel director Ryan Fleck first pointed out the Skrull autopsy scene was the first shot in the film was ripped from the pages of Secret Invasion.

“This image was pulled from the comics, this was from a run of Secret Invasion and this shot here and the overheard are pulled from the comic,” Fleck pointed out. His directing partner Anna Boden admitted that early in the production process, they sifted through comics for inspiration.

“Yeah, early on in the process is just reading a lot of comics and pulling images and throwing up ideas on a whiteboard,” Boden said. “Like what are the things that we really want to see in this movie and that was one of those images that, the image of the Skull autopsy.”

The other shot was of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) wrapping one hand around a balled-up fist, presumably an homage to Kris Anka’s cover on Captain Marvel Vol. 9 #1 (2016).

Though Captain Marvel was set in the mid-1990s, it’s unclear when the inevitable Captain Marvel sequel will take place. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously teased the fact that a sequel or two could be set in a pre-Avengers: Endgame timeline.

“We wanted to give her her own corner of the universe, her own mythology,” Feige says of the plotline. “While we’re not specific about this in the movie, there’s potential to understand where has she been this whole time? Why haven’t we seen her yet?”

“The answer is revealed and hinted at in this movie as she was dealing with a colossal, universal conflict in another section of the MCU.”

Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media release. Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home is set for release on July 2nd.