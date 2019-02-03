New ‘Captain Marvel’ Magazine Cover Highlights Classic Comic Costume

As we inch closer to the live-action debut of Captain Marvel, more and more pieces of marketing collateral for the upcoming flick continue to surface. On the cover of one supplemental magazine, we might have the best look at Carol Danvers’ classic blue and scarlet costume as yet.

Appearing on the cover of Entertainment Weekly’s The Ultimate Guide to Captain Marvel, Brie Larson can be seen front and center in her iconic intergalactic crime-fighting regalia as she cracks her knuckles waiting for her next fight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When ComicBook.com spoke to Captain Marvel directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck on a visit to the set last year, the two compared the upcoming flick to RoboCop.

“The list of movies that Captain Marvel is a love letter to is very expansive and strange,” Boden said. “We even slipped a little of The Conversation into this movie.”

“What is exciting to us about RoboCop was this idea of a character who’s finding himself and finding his past,” she continues. “And even though it’s a dark movie, it’s also extremely emotional in that way. If you remember that scene of him walking into his own home and remembering those moments from his past life and remembering who he was – I mean, that’s big! And that was one of the first things we talked to Marvel about in terms of this character — the idea that self-discovery and reconnecting and rediscovering your humanity and who you were, and it’s a huge part of this film.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

What do you think of the movie’s version of the blue and red suit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8th. Other MCU movies out this year include Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we react to the major Batman movie news that just dropped; talk wrestling with a WWE Royal Rumble recap; and defend geek culture from celebrity political pundit Bill Maher, after he took shots at Stan Lee’s legacy!