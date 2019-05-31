Avengers: Endgame BTS Photos of Captain Marvel on Vormir Stir Confusion

With Captain Marvel having arrived on Digital HD, fans are able to dive into all of the special features that the release has to offer. From behind-the-scenes featurettes to deleted scenes, fans are able to fully explore the entire process of bringing the superhero to life for her solo adventure. Some images that appeared in the behind-the-scenes featurettes saw the hero on the Vormir set, which fans saw in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, causing some confusion about why her character was there at all. Despite the ambiguity of those images, it would seem as though these photos were merely from a costume test for the film as opposed to deleted scenes from either Avengers film or Captain Marvel.

so youre telling me that carol was on vormir?? youre telling me that nat was originally in the final battle??? youre telling me that there was a possibility of them both surviving endgame, but the russos changed the script????? pic.twitter.com/EHWjNTjxPo — julia (@msdamnvers) May 30, 2019

Thanos and Gamora visited Vormir in Infinity War to obtain the Soul Stone, with Gamora being sacrificed as part of Thanos’ plan. In Endgame, Black Widow and Hawkeye traveled to Vormir, so were Captain Marvel to have appeared on the planet in either of these scenes, it would have drastically altered the narrative trajectory.

The Twitter user who posted the images initially followed up with a clarification about these photos being from a costume test, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared that detail with ComicBook.com earlier this year.

“We had the first full costume fitting with Brie Larson on the set of Avengers: Endgame, and just stepping into the little tent on set where we hide – because we don’t want many people to see – it was astounding,” Feige shared. “Seeing that character that we’ve been working on for years, that we’ve been dreaming about even longer than that, seeing her standing in front of us for the first time, in real life – it’s incredible. It’s an amazing start for the adventure that lies ahead.”

Without that background information, seeing a behind-the-scenes featurette that teases Captain Marvel on Vormir in either her solo film or one of the Avengers films would clearly inspire confusion, with one indicator about these photos not coming from a deleted scene being that her hairstyle doesn’t reflect her looks from any of those films.

Captain Marvel is out not on Digital HD and hits Blu-ray and DVD on June 11th.

