‘Captain Marvel’ Wraps Filming

Captain Marvel is one big step closer to hitting the big screen, as the anticipated film has concluded shooting.

Captain Marvel is being directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and the latter half of the duo celebrated the conclusion of filming on social media. Fleck posted a cropped image of the shooting schedule, specifically highlighting the date.

It reads Friday, July 6th, 2018, but more importantly, holds text underneath that says Day 75 of 75. It seems that’s a wrap on filming, and now that Ant-Man and The Wasp is hitting theaters Fleck couldn’t be happier to get the baton, including the caption “We got next…”

We got next…

Marvel fans can’t wait to see what the duo comes up with for Carol Danver’s big debut, but Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige has all the faith in the world that they’ll impress when the film finally hits theaters.

“We can help out with all the accoutrements of action and sci-fi worlds, but we wanted someone who could really be a guiding hand to Carol and to Brie [Larson] and to that journey, which is what the whole movie is about: someone becoming the most powerful being in the universe” Feige told SlashFilm. “You look at their work and like most of the directors we’ve hired, [they’re] not giant, effects-drive action, but rather very unique and very personal character stories and character journeys. And very diverse, in terms of the subject matter they’ve chosen to tell and they nail it every time. I think they see Carol as another rich, three-dimensional character to explore, who just happens to be able to fly and punch through moons and to lead intergalactic teams.”

The film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Mar-Vell).

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp are in theaters now. Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.