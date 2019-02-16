‘Captain Marvel’s Cat Goose Takes the Spotlight in New Banners

Fans are already falling in love with Goose the cat from Marvel Studios‘ Captain Marvel, and now the adorable cat has her own giant-sized banner.

Goose has been a hit with fans after the first several trailers, and now the cat and undercover Flerken has her own massive banner that features Goose wearing some slick aviator glasses. The banner, which was discovered by a Reddit user, is fantastic looking, and regardless of whether you know what Captain Marvel is you’ll definitely be interested after seeing this in your local theater.

This one looks to come from an international theater, as it lists the release date for Captain Marvel as March 6th, but hopefully, we’ll start seeing this stateside. You can check out the Goose banner below.

What this banner does not reveal of course is whether Goose (who goes by Chewie in the comics) will retain her Flerken origins from the comics. If you’re unfamiliar, in the books Chewie is discovered to be part of a species that takes the form of cats to blend in but are actually capable of much more than your ordinary cat.

They can create pocket universes as well as sprout full tendrils and massive teeth when the need to defend themselves arises, something some have learned the hard way. We recently got a hint from a new toy that this could be making it into the film, but nothing official regarding that has been revealed just yet. We are definitely hopeful though.

If you need to bone up on your Captain Marvel knowledge, ComicBook.com has you covered, as you can find out everything you need to know about Carol Danvers right here!

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

