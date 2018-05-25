‘Captain Marvel’s Next Filming Location Could Indicate Fan Favorite Character

Captain Marvel is going to include Mar-Vell, the Skrulls, Coulson, and even a young Nick Fury, but it could also include a certain Monica Rambeau.

At least if the next filming location is anything to go by. The next destination for the upcoming film is in New Orleans, taking place starting on June 26th (via Omega Underground). New Orleans is also the home of Captain Marvel‘s friend Monica Rambeau, and it doesn’t hurt that DeWanda Wise’s mysterious role in the film has been described as a “contemporary” of Carol Danvers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, Rambeau certainly fits that description, and it would certainly make sense of the New Orleans sequences. Now, it is important to note that just because something is filming in New Orleans doesn’t mean it will be portrayed as that in the film. Otherwise, most movies would take place in Vancouver or Toronto.

Still, it does lend a little fuel to the Monica Rambeau fire, and that is a character that fans of Captain Marvel would love to see make the jump to live-action. Rambeau, who has gone by codenames like Pulsar, Spectrum, and Photon in the comics, also went by Captain Marvel for much of her career. In fact, there’s a great sequence between Rambeau and Danvers after she starts using the name, something that didn’t exactly sit right with Rambeau.

In ay case, we hope she does make the jump to the MCU, and it doesn’t hurt that she’s been a member of the Ultimates, a group that could always show up in the movies if Marvel wanted to go that route too.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.