Captain Marvel’s Original Plans Included ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ Debut

With Captain Marvel set to premiere in theaters in less than a week, it’s time to take a moment and look back at the time Carol Danvers almost appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said to Birth.Movies.Death a few years ago, Captain Marvel almost appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron. But that post-credits stinger was instead reserved for a character we already knew.

“There were drafts that maybe people somehow got their hands on and read early on that included some characters – maybe others, but certainly one, which is why it’s dangerous to read scripts early on, and talk about them early on,” Feige said. “[Captain Marvel] was in a draft. But to me, it would have done that character a disservice, to meet her fully formed, in a costume and part of the Avengers already when 99% of the audience would go, ‘Who is that?’ It’s just not the way we’ve done it before.”

Feige spoke about Thanos being included in the stinger for The Avengers and how that’s different from introducing a franchise-carrying character.

“Thanos is the good ‘Who’s that,’ because he’s clearly a bad guy, for comic fans he represents a specific storyline, you can get the buzz started from fans to non-fans with that cameo – as opposed to a title character, who deserves their own story,” Feige said. “Even Black Widow you don’t meet in the last two seconds of Iron Man 2 wearing her costume – you evolve that going forward.”

Marvel didn’t scrap those plans entirely, as they used those ideas for the Scarlet Witch got the ending scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

“The way we reveal Scarlet Witch [in costume] at the end of the movie? Those were Captain Marvel plate shots. Joss said, ‘We’ll cast her later!’ And I said, ‘Yeah Joss, we’ll cast her later.’ [Whispers to an invisible associate who isn’t Joss] ‘We’re not putting her in there!’

“Finally Joss was like ‘Let’s use those plates to let Scarlet Witch fly into frame, give her a big entrance?’ And that makes sense – she’s come to their side, and she deserves the cool intro, which will feed into another movie we start shooting in a few weeks,” Feige said, referring to Captain America: Civil War.

It looks like everything worked out for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans can see a true introduction when Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8th.

