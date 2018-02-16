Celebrities React To ‘Black Panther’

=

Celebrities have taken to twitter to express their love for the newest release from Marvel’s cinematic universe: Black Panther.

Jumanji star and comedian Kevin Hart weighed in with Black Panther was unbelievable….”I was honestly blown away by the acting & the overall story. Job well done to the entire team that was involved. Make sure y’all go check it out this weekend.”

Black Panther was unbelievable….I was honestly blown away by the acting & the overall story. Job well done to the entire team that was involved. Make sure y’all go check it out this weekend — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 16, 2018

Music producer Diddy called for people to show up opening weekend to make sure the box office was big. In the face of boycott threats and facebook campaigns to screw with the ratings Thursday’s box office numbers coming in a little over 25 million dollars, I’m not sure it’s going to need the help – but every dollar counts. “Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t!!!! Everybody go see #BLACKPANTHER!!!!! Let’s show our power at the box office!!!!!

Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t!!!! Everybody go see #BLACKPANTHER!!!!! Let’s show our power at the box office!!!!! — Diddy (@Diddy) February 16, 2018

Fellow MCU actor, Mark Ruffalo took to the social media platform saying “Congratulations my brother! Looking forward to you tearing up the box office and breaking down walls! Love to all the #blackpanther team!”

Congratulations my brother! Looking forward to you tearing up the box office and breaking down walls! Love to all the #blackpanther team! https://t.co/HuSNH09WbA — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 16, 2018

Upcoming ‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson joined the push to tell people to get to the theaters by saying “One of the best things you can do for yourself and/or the ones you love is purchase some #BlackPanther tix. I know it’s expensive to go to the theater, but its worth it for this one. You will exit forever impacted.“

One of the best things you can do for yourself and/or the ones you love is purchase some #BlackPanther tix. I know it’s expensive to go to the theater, but its worth it for this one. You will exit forever impacted. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 16, 2018

The film has already garnered a ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomotoes – despite a facebook groups campaign to destroy the fan score. Causing facebook to take down the group and for Rotten Tomotoes to respond. The Marvel film will be in theaters February 16th and has a 99% fresh score on Rotten Tomotoes. The Comicbook.com composite score sits at a 85.20 with a user rating of 4.35 out of 5.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, and starring Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger and Danai Gurira as Okoye.

T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

