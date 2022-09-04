Chadwick Boseman's Wife Taylor Simone Ledward "Honored" to Accept Emmy for Late Husband

Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy Award Saturday night for voicing T'Challa in Marvel's What If...?. Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward picked up the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over, calling it an honor for the late actor to get his first Emmy award.

"When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new," Ledward said at the ceremony. "You can't understand your purpose unless you ask what if? What if the universe is conspiring in my favor? What if it's me? Chad would be so honored and I am honored on his behalf."

Boseman was nominated in the category alongside Julie Andrews, Maya Rudolph, Stanley Tucci, and the late Jessica Walter. F. Murray Abraham and Jeffery Wright were also nominated for their Marvel-based roles.

"We didn't know it would be his final performance obviously," Marvel's Kevin Feige previously said. "He came in numerous times, was so gung ho about it, was so excited about it...He read the episode that airs 24 hours from now and then came back and said 'I really love this version of T'Challa.' And we had a conversation after that with Ryan about 'How do we get some of this voice,' none of the storyline, but just some of that voice into Panther 2. Now of course it's remarkably sad and bittersweet, but I'm very happy we have it and I'm very happy he did it for us."

Boseman's death in 2020 came just as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever development was starting in earnest. As confirmed by the film's teaser released earlier this summer at San Diego Comic-Con, T'Challa has also passed on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the characters can be seen mourning the character.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on November 11, 2022.