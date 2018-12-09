Every Marvel Character That Appears In ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

The trailer for Avengers: Endgame made its way online earlier this morning, giving fans the first look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a post-Decimation world. Throughout the duration of the two minutes of footage, the tone remained somber while the trailer featured a drowned-out color palette more akin to that of Captain America: The Winter Soldier than last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

As previously speculated earlier this week, none of the “dusted” characters were featured in the teaser trailer. Rather, the trailer largely focused on Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America.

When all is said and done, eight characters ended up getting with a few more getting quick cameos. Keep scrolling to see every character who made their way into the trailer!

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.

Tony Stark/Iron Man

It’s only fitting that the teaser trailer for Avengers: Endgame started with the character the kicked off the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tony Stark is the first character we see and hear as he tries using what’s left of his helmet to record a message in an attempt to relay to Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). Stark’s seen telling his soon-to-be-wife that he’s floating along in space on The Benatar, the ship the Guardians of the Galaxy used in Avengers: Infinity War.

Steve Rogers/Captain America

After not having too much of a role in Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America was front and center in the Avengers: Endgame. Clearly upset about the events of Infinity War, the first time we see Cap on screen is as he’s shedding a tear for those lost. Throughout the rest of the trailer, the character can be seen alongside Scarlet Johansson’s Black Widow.

Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow

Sure to get more screen time leading up to her own solo flick, Johansson’s Black Widow is another one of the characters to receive major screen time in the trailer. If the trailer is any indication, the former KGB spy will go on quite the journey with Cap.

Thanos

Though he’s not in the trailer all too much — we don’t even see his face, in fact — the Mad Titan still makes his presence felt throughout. We see the Thanos scarecrow in full effect before we see him walk through a field with the Infinity Gauntlet in tow, dragging his hand amongst the crops he’s growing.

Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin

The prodigal son returns! Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) makes his highly-anticipated return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his on-screen reappearance was everything fans had hoped. Clearly broken, it appears the rumors of Barton picking up the Ronin mantle are true as we see the former archer apparently slaughtering members of the Yakuza.

Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Coming of the heels of Ant-Man and the Wasp, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang makes his appearance in an post-logo stinger. The character is shown presumably at the front gate of the Avengers Mansion in upstate New York trying to help out the remaining survivors as they work to determine what to do next.

Bruce Banner

One of the only original Avengers to not have a speaking role, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner can only be seen in one scene, examining apparent reports of those who went missing in Thanos’ snap. The trailer shows three of those missing — Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), who we see at the end of the trailer, Shuri (Letitia Wright), and Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

Thor

Another one of the original Avengers to not have a speaking line, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is only in the trailer for one scene after having such a prominent role in Avengers: Infinity War. We can’t be sure, but it almost looks as if Thor is in a holding cell of some sort.

Nebula

The lone member of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to appear in the trailer, Nebula (Karen Gillan) can be seen in a quick shot of the cockpit of The Benatar. Just a few frames later, a blue-skinned person is seen rubbing the shoulder of somebody wearing a black shirt so it’s probably safe to assume that this is Nebula reassuring Stark help will arrive.

Cameos

In addition to the aforementioned cameos from Shuri and Spider-Man, the only other remaining cameo comes when somebody — either Captain America or Black Widow — is looking at a broken compass that features a picture of Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter. After her funeral in Captain America: Civil War and rumored time travel in Endgame, fans might need to plan on taking tissues to the cinema if Steve and Peggy finally get their dance.