‘Daredevil’ Star Charlie Cox Wants to Run a Heist With His Netflix Co-Stars

Charlie Cox stars alongside legendary actors in his new heist film King of Thieves, such as Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent, and Ray Winstone. Were he forced into a situation where he would need to pull off a real heist, however, the actor would much rather have his Netflix co-stars by his side for assistance.

When asked by ComicBook.com which actors would make better accomplices, Cox shared, “My Netflix Marvel co-stars. That’s a great question. I haven’t had that one before but I think I’d probably utilize the Netflix gang, the Marvel Netflix gang. Just because they’re younger, more than anything else. I don’t doubt for a second that Caine and Winstone specifically wouldn’t be capable of it, I just think I’d rather, I think I’d feel a little bit safer with the people who could move slightly quicker.”

King of Thieves is based on infamous true events. A true crime film about a crew of retired crooks who pull off a major heist in London’s jewelry district. What starts off as their last criminal hurrah quickly turns into a brutal nightmare due to greed.

While the actor might think his Netflix co-stars potentially have more spring in their step, Cox isn’t ruling out just how effective some of his King of Thieves co-stars could be in such a situation.

“If I could pick one I’d probably take Ray with me. I think I’d back him to get the job done,” the actor admitted. “And, also, don’t forget he’s a good decade younger than the rest of those guys so he still moves pretty well.”

With Marvel’s Daredevil having been canceled, as well as Marvel’s Iron Fist and Marvel’s Luke Cage, fans are apprehensive that these heroes will never share the screen together in the future. Fans aren’t the only ones upset with the cancellation, with Cox himself feeling just as frustrated by this outcome.

“I’m feeling the disappointment, I’m feeling the sadness, I’m feeling the anger about it,” the actor expressed. “I don’t wanna get my hopes up, because obviously, I know that an online petition doesn’t necessarily mean anything’s gonna happen, but also, you hope that in this day and age the people who make those decisions do listen to what’s going on online and if we make a big enough splash then maybe something can be done.”

Fans can check out King of Thieves when it lands on Digital HD and VOD on January 25th.