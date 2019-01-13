Charlie Cox Hasn’t Seen ‘Daredevil’ Season 3

Even though the third season of Daredevil has been out for the better part of three months, one of the show’s leads has yet to watch the season in its entirety. In fact, Daredevil star Charlie Cox — the actor that plays the show’s titular vigilante — freely admitted he has yet to watch it all the way through.

The Netflix star admitted his binge-less ways in an appearance at ACE Comic Con in Phoenix, Arizona earlier this evening. When a fan asked Cox if there were any scenes he enjoyed filming that didn’t end up making the cut, Cox revealed he hasn’t watched the latest season all the way through.

“I don’t know, I haven’t seen it yet,” Cox announced. “I’ve seen bits of it, but I haven’t watched the whole thing yet. I normally like to wait for a little bit of time to pass before I watch it. And I can enjoy it more, so I don’t know.”

The star then went on to dive in a little bit and talk about the editing process behind putting together the show. Cox made sure to mention that how television is filmed, it’s very uncommon for an entire scene to be cut from the end results. Rather, if they film something, there’s a good chance it’ll end up making the cut.

“I’m not even sure if I would know because we shoot so many scenes,” Cox elaborated. “You know, we shoot thirteen scenes of television. It’s very rare that you lose an entire scene, it’s often you lose pieces of scenes. There’s none that I can think of.”

Just a few days after Daredevil Season Three premiered on Netflix, the streaming giant sent the show to the chopping block, making it the third canceled Marvel show after Luke Cage and Iron Fist. In the wake of its cancellation, Cox told Entertainment Weekly that the role was a “dream job” for the actor.

“It’s just how business works,” Cox said. “But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

“I loved it. It’s been just the most incredible job for me. It’s so fun to do. You get to do all the acting obviously, which is great, but then there’s also this really fun physical aspect to it with all the stunts and the fight choreograph,” Cox continued.

All three seasons of Daredevil are now available for streaming on Netflix.