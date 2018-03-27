Sebastian Stan Shows Chris Evans Support At ‘Lobby Hero’ Opening

These days, the stars of Marvel Studios have a lot on their plates. In a few short weeks, Avengers: Infinity War will finally make its debut, and the climatic film promises to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most action-packed. With the fate of the universe on the line, each hero will have to rally behind one another to beat Thanos, but that support does not stop off-camera.

No, Sebastian Stan is a full-on fan of Chris Evans' work, and the actor proved as much this week.

Yesterday, Stan had fans cooing after the actor made a surprise appearance at the opening of Evans' Broadway debut. The actor, who plays Bucky Barnes in the MCU, hit up the opening to support Evans as the Captain America star did his first official performance of Lobby Hero (via Yahoo).

Happy Opening to #LobbyHero! Stay tuned for a special sneak peek of the orange carpet on Snapchat tonight! Follow us @ NYC2ST #2STonBroadway #OrangeIsTheNewBway pic.twitter.com/MNqLFYc9zS — Second Stage Theater (@2STNYC) March 26, 2018

For those of you unaware, Evans has been hard at work on his Broadway debut after he was cast in the revival. Lobby Hero, which debuted back in 2001, is considered one of Kenneth Lonergan's best works as it followers four New Yorkers who connect over a violent crime. So far, Evans has received glowing praise for his role in the play, and Stan made sure he showed up to support his co-star when Lobby Hero opened at the Hayes Theater.

Recently, the New York Times shared its thoughts on Lobby Hero and Evans' masterful part in it. "Mr. Evans is a marvel of smooth calculation and bluster. His Bill is the most blatantly manipulative of the characters, which means the most likely to succeed," the paper writes.

The sentiment is one that The Guardian echoes as its review of Lobby Hero praises Evans for his grounded and gritty performance. Evans is a surprise, much more than an action hero trying to prove that he's still got it. His Bill, a fine cop and a lousy human, is a monster you can often empathize with."

For now, Evans is busy with his Broadway performances, but he will be pulled way from Lobby Hero at the end of April. The promotion tour for Avengers: Infinity War will begin soon enough, and the actor's part in the film is a major one. Evans will reprise Captain America once more as the hero helps protect the Earth from Thanos, and he will have to team up with comrades like Bucky to see the mission through.

Are you excited to see which projects Evans will commit to now that his Marvel obligations are dwindling? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!