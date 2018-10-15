Chris Evans Says ‘Avengers 4’ Won’t Disappoint Marvel Fans

Marvel fans can’t wait to see Avengers 4, and Captain America’s Chris Evans is telling fans it will be more than worth the wait.

Evans appeared at ACE Comic Con alongside Karen Gillan and Lee Pace, and during the Q&A he was asked what he’s most excited for fans to see in Avengers 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s just nothing that I can say but there’s so much good stuff…there’s so many good things,” Evans said. “I mean, I guess all I can say is if Marvel has proven anything it’s just that they know what they’re doing. They know what they’re doing. I don’t think they’ve missed a beat. Their worse mistakes are other studios’ like biggest blessings you know what I mean? Like, they don’t miss, they don’t miss, and they have not missed with this one and it really is just an incredible culmination of this unbelievable tapestry of…I mean, how many individual series is it? Is it like, what six, seven individual parts coming together.”

“It’s never been done before and I don’t know if it will ever be done again and they really stick a flag in the ground on this one and pull out all the stops and you won’t be disappointed.”

Recently Evans shared his thoughts on another aspect of Avengers 4 on Instagram, where he announced he was departing the role of Captain Americaafter the anticipated film.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Fans are no doubt sad to see Evans leave the beloved character, though it doesn’t necessarily mean he dies in Avengers 4. Some fans are hopeful that he will just get to ride off into the sunset and retire, perhaps passing on the mantle of Captain America to someone else. In the comics, he’s passed it on to Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson, and both of those heroes are in the MCU.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.