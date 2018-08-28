Robert Downey Jr. Gave Chris Evans a Captain America-Themed Camaro

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. have starred in multiple Marvel movies together, and it’s clear to fans around the world that the duo have become pretty close off-screen as well. They’re so close, in fact, that Downey recently gave Evans a custom, Captain America-themed 1967 Chevrolet Camaro as a gift.

This week’s episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, which airs on CNBC, features a breakdown of Evan’s new ride. Ahead of the episode’s debut, Leno talked with David Salvaggio, Vice President of SpeedKore (the company that customized the car) about what went into designing the vehicle itself.

“We’ve done three cars for Robert, and this was actually the first one, and the whole goal of this vehicle was to give it to Chris Evans as a gift in the end,” Salvaggio explained. “Robert was kind of shopping the first gen Camaro, originally he was looking for a ’69, and he acquired a ’67, had a shop start it, and things didn’t work out and it actually evolved to us.”

“Robert got really involved on the build. He really liked the ’67 because of the vent windows and a couple other things that made the ’67 unique. And then we got some choice colors and leathers, Robert was really digging into it,” he added.

While the car isn’t covered in an American flag or anything like that, there are plenty of subtle, elegant nods to Evans’ Marvel hero. On the steering wheel, you’ll find the imprint of Captain America’s iconic shield.

There’s also a custom nameplate inside the car that features Evans’ name and title.

Salvaggio went on to explain that Downey gave Evans the Camaro as a gift when they had finished filming Avengers: Infinity War.

“They did the third Avengers movie that came out,” he said. “Robert had it shipped to Atlanta, where they were filming, and gave it to Chris as a gift on set. It’s funny because Chris wasn’t really a car guy, per se, he’d been doing acting since 18 and he’d been really studying the craft, but like all boys, we dream of cars. When he saw it, he loved it. He loved the color, that was kind of the design in Robert’s mind. Going back to Robert, he’s super creative and he’s really good with colors and just kind of putting everything together.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.