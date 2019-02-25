Chris Evans Celebrates ‘Black Panther’ Oscars Win Before It’s Announced

When it comes to the Academy Awards, every Marvel Studios fan is rooting for the victory of Black Panther. But none of us are as excited as Chris Evans.

Captain America himself helped announce the Academy Award for Best Production Design alongside Jennifer Lopez. As his fellow presenter opened the envelope, Evans gave a fist pump upon reading Hannah Beachler’s name, confirming Black Panther‘s victory before Lopez could announce it.

Evans’ passion for his colleagues is palpable, and few actors display as much affection or joy as the Marvel Studios actor.

Of course, his time as Captain America could be coming to an end after Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters later this year. The actor sent fans into a frenzy last year when he tweeted an emotional message after wrapping on the new Marvel movie.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote on Twitter. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Evans later had to clear up his statements during an appearance at ACE Comic Con in Chicago, possibly teasing that fans were reading too deep into his comments that it meant he was finished with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans explained. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo addressed Evans’ possible departure, saying that fans should not expect Captain America to leave anytime soon.

“I think it was more emotional for him than it was us because he’s not done yet. I won’t explain what that means but fans will soon understand what I’m talking about,” Joe Russo said.

We’ll see if Evans sticks around and continues to cheerlead the MCU after Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

