Chris Evans Chops Part of His Head off in New Adorable Dog Photo

Will we ever get sick of writing about Chris Evans' dog? The answer is ABSOLUTELY NOT. If the actor known for playing Captain America is going to keep gracing the Internet with adorable photos of his best pal, then we are obligated to spread the love. We last caught up with Evans and Dodger on Halloween when the latter rocked a lion costume for the spooky holiday. In Evans' latest photo, his photography skills did not exactly shine through. He cropped out most of his own face, but let's be honest, we're mainly here for Dodger...

"They can’t all be winners 😂 ," Evans wrote on Instagram. The photo has gotten some fun celebrity responses, including one from Billy Eichner. "Why do you ALWAYS crop me out of these???," he joked. You can check out the photo below:

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Evans talked about having Dodger's name tattooed on his chest. "That's probably one of the truest relationships I have," Evans shared. "I'll never regret that tattoo. I've regretted a few in my life, but not that one."

The actor also explained how his best pal got his name: "It's a far more embarrassing story that I now get to explain every time someone asks me," Evans joked. "There' a movie called Oliver and Company, it's a Disney movie, an animated movie... When I first saw him in the shelter, I just said, 'Man, that looks like Dodger from O&C. After I decided I was taking him home with me, I went through the process of trying to think of other names, and I couldn't get off Dodger. I was like, 'Let's not overthink this one.'"

Evans isn't the only celebrity who has been treating the Internet to pet content. Star Wars legend Mark Hamill recently gave his dogs a Twitter account. We've also seen Hugh Jackman sharing pictures with his pups and Margot Robbie breaking the Internet with an adorable puppy photo.

As for Evans' career, the actor will soon be seen in the blockbuster spy thriller, The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling. Based on the book by Mark Greaney of the same name, Joe Russo penned the script which got a polish from Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Gosling stars in the film as freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, who is hunted around the globe by former ally Lloyd Hansen (Evans). The current expectation is that Gosling will return for sequels after The Gray Man is released. The film is set to begin production in January.

Do you have a favorite celebrity dog? Tell us in the comments!