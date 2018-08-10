Photos of Chris Evans on His Tippy Toes Hugging Chris Hemsworth Go Viral

Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth might play two of the strongest Avengers around, but photos of the pair in a more heartfelt moment have been making the rounds online.

The Twitter account “Chris Evans Doing Things” recently shared a series of photos, which show Evans and Hemsworth behind-the-scenes of what appears to be the Avengers: Age of Ultron press tour. The photos, which you can check out below, show Evans needing to stand on his tip toes to be able to hug his costar.

It’s safe to say that the images, which have gotten over 20,000 retweets since they were posted, are pretty adorable. And to an extent, the photos show the bond that the two actors have accumulated over the years — even with a bit of a beard rivalry.

“I’d like to say I was the original [Avenger to have a beard], if that means anything,” Hemsworth joked in an interview earlier this year. “[Chris Evans] certainly, I feel like, copied me. Quite cheaply.”

While it’s unclear exactly what Hemsworth’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be after Avengers 4, it sounds like Evans will be wrapping things up as Captain America.

“Well, you know, my contract is over, so that’s as far as I know,” Evans said back in March of this year. “[I’ll miss] everything [about Captain America]. I mean, it’s not just the character, it’s the people – the experience, such good movies, such wonderful memories. I’ll miss a lot.”

But even then, it sounds like Evans isn’t completely ruling out a return to the Captain America role, assuming its in the right context.

“It’s really not up to me.” Evans said in an interview last year. “My contract is up. I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘No more.’ I think Hugh Jackman has made 47 Wolverine movies, and they somehow keep getting better. It’s a character I love, and it’s a factory that really knows what they’re doing. The system is sound, over there. They make great movies. If they weren’t kicking out quality, I’d have a different opinion. But, everything Marvel does seems to be cinema gold.”

