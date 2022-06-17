Chris Evans Open To Fantastic Four Return

Chris Evans says that he would be open to returning as The Fantastic Four's Human Torch in a Marvel project. The MCU star spoke to MTV News while promoting Lightyear. During their conversation, Josh Horowitz asked Evans about playing a variant of Johnny Storm at some point. Well, the former Captain America thinks that would be just fine. "God, wouldn't that be great? Wouldn't that be great?," the actor said. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a lot of fans expected to see him flame on again. But, that was never to be. In fact, Evans explained that he was never even approached for the role. But, if Marvel comes calling, he actually said that a return to the Fantastic Four would be more appealing than picking his shield back up right now.

The Human Torch actor said, "No, no one's ever come to me about that. I mean, I don't exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I'm old. But I really love that character, but I think… aren't they doing something now with Fantastic Four?"

On playing a variant despite a new Fantastic Four: "Yeah, I guess that's true. I mean, I guess all bets are off. Yeah. Look, I would love it. I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap," he admitted. "You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don't wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn't really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So I loved that role and, you know, who knows."

In a conversation with Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis, Evans talked about the fervor surrounding a possible return as Cap. "That seems to be something people would like to see," he began. However, he is not exactly eager to jump back into the role despite the fan demand. "I don't want to disappoint anybody but it's tough to... It was such a good run and I'm so happy with it," Evans said. "It's so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order."

