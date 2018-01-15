Chris Evans Says Marvel Doesn’t Miss

Marvel Studios has been incredibly successful, and the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been some of the biggest of the past decade. And with the massive Avengers: Infinity War bringing together all of the various MCU franchises to take on the threat of Thanos, Chris Evans has no concerns about how it will all come together.

The Captain America actor told fans at ACE Comic Con in Arizona today that making Avengers: Infinity War and getting to work with other teams in the MCU — specifically the Guardians of the Galaxy which fans have seen come to Earth’s aid in the trailer for the film — marked the first time he felt part of the larger picture, and a big part of that is because “Marvel doesn’t miss.”

“That was the best part of this movie, is that you really kind of, it really was for the first time for me feeling like… the first few movies it’s almost like it’s happening to somebody else.” Evans explained. “You kind of feel like you’re watching it happen, but you’re not actually a part of it. This was kind of the first movie where you actually felt like you had a seat at the table and you belonged and it was so nice to have all these other franchises that you’ve watched and admired come to a set where you’re like oh man, I belong here, and all these great people are part of a movie that we’re all doing together, and it was just wonderful because all of those franchises, well, let’s be honest. Marvel doesn’t miss. They haven’t missed yet. They’re batting a thousand.”

And Evans’ comments aren’t without merit. According to Box Office Mojo, five of the top ten superhero movies of all time are movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the first Avengers film taking the top spot and each individual film has been commercially successful in its own right. Each individual franchise has spawned sequels and beyond, the most recent being the third film in the Thor franchise, Thor: Ragnarok. And it’s that kind of success that is leading Marvel into what could be a massive year. The two most-anticipated films of 2018 are both MCU films, Avengers: Infinity War, and Black Panther, which is already forecasted to bring in $120 million during its opening weekend — a sum that would put it ahead of Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s massively successful $117 million first weekend.

As for how Marvel is consistently successful, Evans attributed it, in part, to working with great actors.

“I don’t know how they do that,” Evans said. “They don’t miss and so to see all these actors come together from all these other franchises that I’ve seen as fans be exchanging dialogue with me was overwhelming and really just so satisfying because really truly, there’s not one bad apple.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.