Chris Evans Recalls Getting Emotional Watching Avengers: Endgame for the First Time

The latest issue of Empire Magazine is a tribute to "the greatest cinema moments ever" and features an array of our favorites from Star Wars, Marvel, and more. One of the many folks involved with the issue was Chris Evans, who recently took to Twitter to celebrate the fact that his Captain American was sitting next to Daisy Ridley's Rey on the magazine's cover. The Twitter account @MarvelFacts recently shared a quote from Evans featured in the article in which he recalls watching Avengers: Endgame for the first time.

"The first time I saw Endgame was at the premiere," Evans revealed. "Normally I see the films I work on well in advance, and I rarely sit through premieres (too much anxiety). But being the last installment of a ten-year journey, I wanted to experience this final film the same way the audience would. When Cap lifts Mjölnir, our theater went absolutely berserk. Even though I knew the moment was coming, I still got emotional. In the following weeks, friends and family would send me clips from theaters around the world losing their collective shit at this moment. Seeing those reactions, and knowing that I was lucky enough to be a part of those memories for those people, made me feel a sense of pride and gratitude that I'll never be able to properly express. In those moments I'm not an actor, or even an adult; I'm a little kid again completely captivated by the power and magic that movies can wield. Damn it... I'm getting choked up."

Last week, fans were surprised to hear rumors that Evans could be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor quickly took to Twitter to write, "News to me," but that doesn't mean much considering how many Marvel stars have been forced to lie about casting. Most recently, Tatiana Maslany and Hailee Steinfeld both denied reports that they were playing She-Hulk and Kate Bishop, respectively. That being said, Evans has said in the past that returning to play Captain America after Avengers: Endgame would be a "risky" move.

"Yeah, I think it's done. I mean, it was a great run and we went out on such a high note," Evans previously said on The Graham Norton Show when asked if he was "definitely done" playing Cap. "What are the chances to have a character span that long a time, with that much of a web of stories land on its feet in the final chapter?" He added, "To go out on that note, it would be risky to revisit, in my opinion... And it was such a good experience, I think it's better to be left that way."

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.