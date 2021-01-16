Chris Evans Has Perfect Reaction to Sharing Empire Magazine Cover With Star Wars’ Rey

✖

The latest cover of Empire Magazine is dedicated to "the greatest cinema moments ever" and many of our favorites are featured on the cover, including a bunch of folks involved with Star Wars and Marvel. There's James Gunn and Groot, Paul Rudd in his Ant-Man costume, Taika Waititi with Thor's hammer, Tessa Thompson in her Valkyrie costume, Mark Hamill and R2-D2, Rian Johnson, JJ Abrams and BB-8, and much more. The cover also features Chris Evans as Captain America next to Daisy Ridley's Rey. Evans recently shared the cover and expressed excitement over his seat partner.

"I've bought @empiremagazine since issue 2 (I read 1 in WH Smith), so it's thrill to write for them on a subject I'm so passionate about: the magic of cinema going. I've curated stories from stars, directors and most importantly, you guys! Can't wait for you to read. Out Jan 21st," director Edgar Wright shared on Twitter. "Oh my god I’m sitting next to Rey. Just be cool man," Evans replied. The magazine includes a lot more than folks involved with Marvel and Star Wars. You can check it out in the tweet below:

Oh my god I’m sitting next to Rey. Just be cool man. https://t.co/KpMtlK9LCP — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 16, 2021

This week, fans of Evans were shocked to learn that there are talks of him returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor took to Twitter after the rumors hit the Internet to write, "News to me," but we all know we can't trust Marvel actors anymore when it comes to casting. Most recently, Tatiana Maslany and Hailee Steinfeld denied reports that they were playing She-Hulk and Kate Bishop, respectively, which both turned out to be true. However, in the past, Evans has said that returning to play Cap after Avengers: Endgame would be a "risky" move.

"Yeah, I think it's done. I mean, it was a great run and we went out on such a high note," Evans previously said on The Graham Norton Show when asked if he was "definitely done" playing Cap. "What are the chances to have a character span that long a time, with that much of a web of stories land on its feet in the final chapter?" He added, "To go out on that note, it would be risky to revisit, in my opinion... And it was such a good experience, I think it's better to be left that way."

