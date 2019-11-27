Chris Evans Calls Taika Waititi’s Destruction of a Knives Out Photoshoot the Highlight of TIFF

✖

Earlier today, Taika Waititi, the director best known for helming Thor: Ragnarok, shared a hilarious video of himself accidentally destroying a Knives Out photoshoot in order to give his pal, Chris Evans, a big hug. The incident took place at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival where Knives Out, which co-stars Evans, premiered. The event also screened Waititi's new film, Jojo Rabbit, which is why both men were in attendance. After Waititi posted the video, Evans re-shared it, claiming the moment was the highlight of the festival.

Highlight of the weekend. Maybe the entire year. https://t.co/c5l6E8rqWS — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 21, 2019

"Highlight of the weekend. Maybe the entire year," Evans wrote.

Many people commented on Evans' post, including Ryan Reynolds:

"I miss those old Kool-Aid commercials too," he joked.

Many fans replied, too:

"YESSS CHRIS X TAIKA INTERACTIONS," @starksyndrome wrote.

"Taika is all of us," @mcubabe added.

Others used old Evans tweets to express their feelings:

your laugh in this video: pic.twitter.com/GA8Jh1KQCJ — ariana (fan acc) (@capsheroes) September 21, 2019

In addition to Evans, Knives Out stars Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. Here's the official synopsis for Knives Out:

"Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family's patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene."

In addition to Waititi (who is playing Hitler as well as directing), Jojo Rabbit stars Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Rebel Wilson. Read the official synopsis here:

"Writer-director Taika Waititi brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism."

Jojo Rabbit hits theaters on October 18th, and Knives Out will be released on November 27th.