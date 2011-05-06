Chris Hemsworth Almost Lost Thor Role to Brother Liam

Marvel Studios has finally released Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters this weekend, and it's a certified hit. While the reactions to the film have been pretty mixed, Love and Thunder will certainly make bank at the box office. Chris Hemsworth has had an incredible journey since being cast as the character in 2011's Thor, but he almost lost the role to a surprising person– his brother Liam Hemsworth. It's no secret that Liam was up for the role, but it was unknown how close he was to getting it before his brother swooped in. In a recent interview with MensXP, the Thor: Love and Thunder star was asked if the film would feature the multiverse and if there were another actor that could play the character in the multiverse that he'd want to cross paths with to which he replied:

"In this film, it's not something we explore. But who knows if there is more in the future as you say it has opened up multitudes of options we can head in or be taken in," Hemsworth went on to reveal that Liam was almost cast in the Thor role before he ultimately landed it. "My little brother (Liam Hemsworth) almost got cast as Thor. He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so I don't know I could cross paths with him. That will be fun. (laughs)"

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi recently shared the same sentiments on the multiverse not being included in the film. "We've got nothing like [the Multiverse] in this film," Waititi said in the recent issue of Total Film Magazine. "This is the singular-verse". To make his film standout from what's going on with the main Marvel Cinematic Universe, the director wanted to explore love and a little bit of thunder.

"I feel like this one feels more original and unique, and stands apart from a lot of other Marvel films because of that element of love, and leaning into that idea of what love means for all these characters," Waititi explained. "You never go to those superhero movies to see a movie about love. It's a preposterous answer. No fan wants to see that. But as I said with the last film [Ragnarok], they don't know what they want until they get it."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

