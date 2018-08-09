Chris Hemsworth Says ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Co-Star Chris Evans “Quite Cheaply” Copied Him

A lot was made of Chris Evans new Captain America beard in Avengers: Infinity War, but his Asgardian co-star Chris Hemsworth doesn’t think it’s all that.

Hemsworth knows a thing or two about keeping a quality beard, as in every Marvel film so far Thor‘s had one to varying degrees of length. He also used to have long hair to go with it, but Thor: Ragnarok put an end to that. In any case, Evans recently joined the beard trend, and Hemsworth thinks he was copied.

“I’d like to say I was the original, if that means anything,” Hemsworth told Esquire. “[Chris Evans] certainly, I feel like, copied me. Quite cheaply.”

Evans also sported longer hair to go with the beard, but Hemsworth can take solace in the fact that both those seem to be gone in Avengers 4, as a leaked piece of promo art shows Evans clean shaven with short hair.

Despite the beard rivalry, Hemsworth is quite close to Evans, and in fact, has a good relationship with all the Marvel Chrises.

“I have different affections for different reasons,” Hemsworth said. “Chris Pine is my son, on screen, with our Star Trek history. Chris Evans is probably my closest Avenger friend. And Chris Pratt and I, it’s the freshest, newest friendship. So I’m thankful for all of their high-fives and good times that we’ve had.”

If you’ve been thinking about getting into acting, it certainly doesn’t hurt to look like Hemsworth or Evans, but Hemsworth really thinks it all comes down to the name.

“People ask me, what’s your advice on getting into acting,” Hemsworth said. “I say, ‘Just have your name be Chris, and have brownish hair and blue eyes, and off you go. That’s the first step.’ It’s an automatic pass. [Laughs] It’s all kind of ridiculous, isn’t it.”

To be fair, it’s not like he’s wrong. Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pine, and Chris Pratt are certainly making the combination work, and we figure you can too.

Three of those Chrises will be back in Avengers 4, and Hemsworth is teasing an even more shocking ending than Infinity War.

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely. That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”

