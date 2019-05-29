Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why Marvel Won’t Pair Him Up With Chris Evans on Press Tours

When it comes to joining the MCU, you might think the best part of the gig is suiting up on screen or traveling the world for movie premieres. However, it seems Chris Hemsworth gets his biggest kicks from press tours, and the Australian actor admits there’s a reason why he is never paired up with Chris Evans for the junkets anymore.

Apparently, there is such a thing as too much fun, and Hemsworth got slapped on the wrist the last time Evans and he teamed up to do press.

Speaking with Variety, Hemsworth says he has grown close to all of his MCU compatriots, but Evans took things up a notch.

“There’s a mentor element with Downey,” Hemsworth described. “There’s an incredible friendship with Scarlett and [Jeremy] Renner and [Mark] Ruffalo. With Chris Evans, I have a real brotherly bond.”

Continuing, Hemsworth said his close relationship with Evans is the surefire reason why they are no longer asked to do press together.

“I think they wouldn’t pair us up on this press tour, because we just spend the whole time screwing around and none of it is on topic, the actor said. “We had too much fun together, and truly like kids in school, we were separated because we weren’t getting s— done.”

All fans have to do is look up interviews online to see what Hemsworth is talking about. Back during press for Avengers: Age of Ultron, both Hemsworth and Evans were tasked with doing press, and their junkets were filled with laughter. A rather famous interview with the pair saw Hemsworth make innuendos about eating Evans after Captain America began promoting Doritos a few years back. So, here’s to hoping the pair will one day star in their own comedy standalone that lets Evans and Hemsworth rip to their hearts’ content.

