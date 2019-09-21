Chris Hemsworth Punched Tom Hiddleston in the Face While Filming Avengers

Actors can go through quite a bit of punishment for a role depending on what the project is, especially when fight scenes are involved. Granted, a lot of things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films are created via CGI, but the actors still do quite a lot of the up-close and personal action themselves. That includes Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, who has appeared in quite a fife of Marvel’s films, including Marvel’s Avengers, Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. In a new interview with Stephen Colbert Hiddleston revealed a story from that first Avengers film that had him taking a real punch from Chris Hemsworth.

“Fighting Chris Hemsworth you’re going to lose, let’s face it, where at least I guess Laertes is gonna lose because it’s in the script,” Hiddleston said. “I suppose the big difference is…I guess on film it’s all about angles when you’re fighting, so you’re trying to get the angles of the different parts of the choreography to tell the story. But you only have to do it once, so, there was actually a scene in Avengers 1, the fist Avengers movie, where Thor had to strike Loki across the face and I was wearing the horns, which weight about 30 lbs, and I couldn’t really sell the hit, the smack. So I just said to Chris I think you should just hit me in the face.’”

That might not seem like a great idea, and Colbert said as much. After what happened next Hiddleston very much agrees.

“It’s a terrible idea, and I went down like a stone,” Hiddleston said. “I suppose on stage when you’re doing a fight you have to it every night for 100 odd performances, I think if I was being hit in the face by Chris Hemsworth day after day, I don’t know if I would be able to manage that. It wouldn’t be sustainable.”

Never say that Hiddleston wouldn’t do anything to make a scene work, as we’re pretty sure we would not voluntarily take a punch from Hemsworth.

Hiddleston’s Loki died in Infinity War, but thankfully Marvel found a way to continue on with the character in Endgame after a previous version managed to get ahold of the Tesseract and use it to head somewhere else. Where or when that is will be explored in the upcoming Disney+ Loki series, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for the character.